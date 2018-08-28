SPORTS

Duke counting on strong fan support for Friday opener against Army

Duke hosts Army on Friday night in the Blue Devils' football opener.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
David Cutcliffe's Duke Blue Devils were the epitome of streaky last year.

Four consecutive wins to start the year were followed by a six-game losing freefall in the middle, capped with three more wins, including a bowl victory to close things out.

With much of their talent back, the hope is that the winning mojo will return fulltime.

It starts Friday vs. Army, and Cutcliffe wants the Bull City out and loud at Wallace Wade Stadium.

"I'm hoping Durham comes out," Cutcliffe said. "I mean, what a great opportunity to start a holiday weekend. We've been very appreciative of how Durham has embraced us."

Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris said the team is excited for the new season.

"We're very talented this year," Giles-Harris said. "We've got a lot of speed and we're ready to run."

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
