Duke gets revenge 87-75 in Michigan State rematch

Duke's Vernon Carey Jr., right, and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, center, and Marcus Bingham Jr., left, vie for a rebound during the first half (Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, MI. -- Duke beat Michigan State 87-75 in their first meeting since the 2019 Elite 8 game, which ended a championship run for the Blue Devils.

The Spartans got the best of the Blue Devils that day in the East Regional final of the NCAA Tournament, knocking off a Duke team that was a heavy favorite to win the national championship.

The teams will meet again on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. While the stakes aren't nearly as high, the buzz around the game has hardly been dampened, even as both teams saw a drop in the polls after upset losses last week.

Duke (7-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 10 while Michigan State (5-2) dropped from No. 3 to No. 11.
