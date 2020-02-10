Duke guts out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96

This is the 100th season of the matchup pitting the two shades of blue against one another. Duke and UNC went toe-to-toe up to the endgame buzzer.
RELATED: Armstrong: Tar Heels need unprecedented hustle to beat No. 7 Duke
Duke beats Carolina 98-96 in the final seconds pic.twitter.com/ZNQtRxnbCT— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) February 9, 2020
Moore's follow of Tre Jones' missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one, a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime, hitting a contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw.
Jones finished with 28 points to lead the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed most of the night and led for only 1:47 of game action.
Mike Krzyzewski post-game presser after win over Tar Heels
Cole Anthony scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9), who appeared unexpectedly in control of this one much of the way -- only to be undone by missed free throws and an inability to come up with one or two more clutch plays to close this one out.
Roy Williams post-game presser after loss against Duke
A disputed no-call in the final seconds of overtime gave Duke the ball and its chance to win it.
Duke with a MIRACLE at the Dean Dome pic.twitter.com/lPtLrCvp4y— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 9, 2020