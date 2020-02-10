Sports

Duke guts out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild renewal of the rivalry Saturday night.

This is the 100th season of the matchup pitting the two shades of blue against one another. Duke and UNC went toe-to-toe up to the endgame buzzer.

RELATED: Armstrong: Tar Heels need unprecedented hustle to beat No. 7 Duke


Moore's follow of Tre Jones' missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one, a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime, hitting a contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw.

Jones finished with 28 points to lead the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed most of the night and led for only 1:47 of game action.

Mike Krzyzewski post-game presser after win over Tar Heels
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm proud of them. I'm thankful that we had Tre Jones tonight, he was a star tonight. A big-time guy."



Cole Anthony scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9), who appeared unexpectedly in control of this one much of the way -- only to be undone by missed free throws and an inability to come up with one or two more clutch plays to close this one out.

Roy Williams post-game presser after loss against Duke
EMBED More News Videos

"Duke's locker room is very happy and our locker room is crushed."



A disputed no-call in the final seconds of overtime gave Duke the ball and its chance to win it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillcollege basketballduke blue devilsdukeunc tar heelsunc basketball
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Chick-fil-A standoff ends with arrest of man with gun
Rain headed in... again
Stretch of I-95 in Harnett County closing for widening
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Show More
Community remembers man killed in Nash Co. deputy-involved shooting
New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Panthers give surprise gift to students month after school hit by tornado
Triangle ESports Championship offers glimpse into professional gaming
More TOP STORIES News