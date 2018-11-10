Duke holds off rival UNC 42-35 to keep Victory Bell

Daniel Jones accounted for 547 total yards and four touchdowns to help Duke beat rival North Carolina 42-35 on Saturday.Jones threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). He also ran for a 61-yard touchdown and had a 68-yard keeper in a 186-yard rushing day, helping Duke finish with a season-high 629 yards.Duke claimed a third straight victory in the series, allowing the Blue Devils to keep the Victory Bell for another year.The Tar Heels (1-8, 1-6) trailed by 14 throughout the fourth quarter until a late TD throw from Nathan Elliott to Thomas Jackson with 75 seconds left. Then, after a late stop, UNC had a final drive for the tie and pushed to the Duke 39.But the Blue Devils knocked down the end-zone pass from Cade Fortin - brought in for the final heave - to end it.THE TAKEAWAYUNC: The Tar Heels had another uneven performance, the kind of fix-one-thing-and-something-else-breaks issues that have followed them most of the season. Michael Carter and the ground game couldn't be stopped in a 28-point first half while the defense struggled, only to reverse roles with the defense coming up with a blocked field goal and two takeaways after halftime as the offense went into a 28-minute slumber. UNC fought to the final play, but still ended with a 20th loss in 25 games.Duke: Jones had quite a day in a display of his offensive potential. Jones broke a single-game record for total offense set by Anthony Dilweg (476 yards) in 1988 against Wake Forest. Jones also had the biggest rushing day by a Duke quarterback in any game, breaking a record set in 1976. And that all propelled the Blue Devils past the 600-yard mark for the third time this season.UP NEXTUNC: The Tar Heels step out of league play to host Western Carolina next Saturday.Duke: The Blue Devils draw the toughest of cross-divisional matchups, traveling to No. 2 Clemson next Saturday.