SPORTS

Duke holds off rival UNC 42-35 to keep Victory Bell

The Victory Bell (Credit: Bridget Condon)

Aaron Beard
DURHAM, N.C. --
Daniel Jones accounted for 547 total yards and four touchdowns to help Duke beat rival North Carolina 42-35 on Saturday.

Jones threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). He also ran for a 61-yard touchdown and had a 68-yard keeper in a 186-yard rushing day, helping Duke finish with a season-high 629 yards.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Duke claimed a third straight victory in the series, allowing the Blue Devils to keep the Victory Bell for another year.

The Tar Heels (1-8, 1-6) trailed by 14 throughout the fourth quarter until a late TD throw from Nathan Elliott to Thomas Jackson with 75 seconds left. Then, after a late stop, UNC had a final drive for the tie and pushed to the Duke 39.

But the Blue Devils knocked down the end-zone pass from Cade Fortin - brought in for the final heave - to end it.

THE TAKEAWAY

UNC: The Tar Heels had another uneven performance, the kind of fix-one-thing-and-something-else-breaks issues that have followed them most of the season. Michael Carter and the ground game couldn't be stopped in a 28-point first half while the defense struggled, only to reverse roles with the defense coming up with a blocked field goal and two takeaways after halftime as the offense went into a 28-minute slumber. UNC fought to the final play, but still ended with a 20th loss in 25 games.

Duke: Jones had quite a day in a display of his offensive potential. Jones broke a single-game record for total offense set by Anthony Dilweg (476 yards) in 1988 against Wake Forest. Jones also had the biggest rushing day by a Duke quarterback in any game, breaking a record set in 1976. And that all propelled the Blue Devils past the 600-yard mark for the third time this season.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels step out of league play to host Western Carolina next Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils draw the toughest of cross-divisional matchups, traveling to No. 2 Clemson next Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsDuke Blue Devilscollege footballDurham
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Duke holds off rival UNC 42-35 to keep Victory Bell
Dorn leads Wolfpack in 95-49 rout of Maryland Eastern Shore
Hurricanes begin homestand against hot Red Wings
Rejean 'Boogie' Ellis, No. 40 in ESPN 100 for '19, commits to Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
First freeze of the season is coming to the Triangle
Man fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
10 displaced after Raleigh apartment fire
'We've all been hurt:' Church of missing 13-year-old prays for her safe return
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Actor Danny Glover gets honored in visit to Durham's Hillside High
Show More
All lanes of I-95 N near Rocky Mount reopened after crash
Durham Co. Sheriff's Office seeks ID of woman seen on video after reported shooting
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Amber Alert: Governor offers additional $5,000 reward for info on missing Lumberton girl
Research at NC Central could save lives in fight against pancreatic cancer
More News