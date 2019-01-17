Duke learns Tre' Jones may be back earlier than expected

Duke guard Tre Jones could return sooner than expected from a separated right shoulder.Tre Jones' shoulder separation is not as bad as the team initially feared.The likelihood is now that he'll only miss a few games rather than an extended period of time.Duke hasn't even ruled Jones out definitively for Saturday's colossal Cameron collision vs. Virginia; it's highly unlikely that Jones will play, but it hasn't been entirely ruled out.That is hugely relieving news not just for Duke fans, but certainly for his teammates.Jones was injured Monday night in an overtime loss to Syracuse after crashing into Frank Howard while both went after a loose ball. Jones was in obvious pain, and Duke announced afterward he would be out indefinitely.Duke (14-2, 3-1 ACC) considers him day-to-day."I don't know if it's for this game or the next game, but it's not going to be long term, where it's a month or something,'' head coach Mike Krzyzewski told The Athletic. "He's going to be back.''Jones has been invaluable as a floor leader for the Blue Devils, averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 assists and just 1 turnover in 29.3 minutes per game.Duke does expect Cam Reddish to play against visiting Virginia (16-0, 4-0). The freshman forward missed the Syracuse game with an illness.