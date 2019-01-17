SPORTS

Duke learns Tre' Jones may be back earlier than expected

EMBED </>More Videos

How's Tre Jones doing? Let's ask Duke teammate Jack White.

By and Andrea Adelson/ESPN
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Duke guard Tre Jones could return sooner than expected from a separated right shoulder.

Tre Jones' shoulder separation is not as bad as the team initially feared.

The likelihood is now that he'll only miss a few games rather than an extended period of time.

Duke hasn't even ruled Jones out definitively for Saturday's colossal Cameron collision vs. Virginia; it's highly unlikely that Jones will play, but it hasn't been entirely ruled out.

That is hugely relieving news not just for Duke fans, but certainly for his teammates.

Jones was injured Monday night in an overtime loss to Syracuse after crashing into Frank Howard while both went after a loose ball. Jones was in obvious pain, and Duke announced afterward he would be out indefinitely.

Duke (14-2, 3-1 ACC) considers him day-to-day.

"I don't know if it's for this game or the next game, but it's not going to be long term, where it's a month or something,'' head coach Mike Krzyzewski told The Athletic. "He's going to be back.''

Jones has been invaluable as a floor leader for the Blue Devils, averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 assists and just 1 turnover in 29.3 minutes per game.

Duke does expect Cam Reddish to play against visiting Virginia (16-0, 4-0). The freshman forward missed the Syracuse game with an illness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue Devilsespntre jonesduke blue devilsmens college basketball
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Broughton raises nearly $4,000 at 2nd annual Play4Kay Night
Minus Jones, No. 1 Duke aims to hold off No. 4 Virginia
NHL Power Rankings after Week 15: Bar trivia for all 31 teams
Cam Newton gets first tattoo, scoffs at claim of Panthers owner's prohibition
More Sports
Top Stories
Wake deputy heralded for helping victim, making arrest in 100-mph crash on US-1
Exclusive: Durham woman who lost daughter, grandchild to domestic violence speaks out
Latest Kia recall fails to cover Fayetteville man whose car caught fire
Broughton raises nearly $4,000 at 2nd annual Play4Kay Night
20 former UNC board members speak out in support of outgoing chancellor
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case, police say
Man charged for fleeing from deputy before crash that shut down US-1
Robeson Co. detective fired after investigation into DNA related to Hania case
Show More
Search warrants reveal new information in shooting of Raleigh officer
ABC11 Together: Raleigh caregiver gets the gift of heat
'I understand what they're going through:' Trooper shot 6 years ago speaks out
Wake County sheriff defends promotion of deputy who made inappropriate comments
Durham mayor says city is safe despite recent deadly crime
More News