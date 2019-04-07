Duke 'looking into' Michael Avenatti's bribe allegations against Zion Williamson, Nike

Avenatti, the attorney known for representing Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Trump, was arrested at the end of March for trying to extort from Nike.
Avenatti tweeted out allegations late Friday night saying Nike paid Zion Williamson's mother Sharonda Sampson for "bogus consulting services in 2016/17."
.@DukeMBB - About this denial by Coach K the other day relating to payments by Nike...Can you please ask Zion Williamson’s mother - Sharonda Sampson - whether she was paid by @nike for bogus “consulting services” in 2016/17 as part of a Nike bribe to get Zion to go to Duke? Thx.— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 6, 2019
I almost forgot - long day - @DukeMBB can you also have your close friends at @Nike check their Nike Vendor Portal for payments to “Sharonda Sampson Consulting”. Just search 2016 to the present. Appreciate it.— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 6, 2019
Duke University responded to the allegations on Saturday.
"We are aware of the allegation and, as we would with any compliance matter, are looking into it. Duke is fully committed to compliance with all NCAA rules and regulations. Every student-athlete at Duke is reviewed to ensure their eligibility. With regard to men's basketball: all recruits and their families are thoroughly vetted by Duke in collaboration with the NCAA through the Eligibility Center's amateurism certification process," Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a statement.