Duke, NC State, UNC find out matchups for NCAA Baseball tournament

Five of the 64 teams that will compete in the NCAA baseball tournament are within a hundred miles of Research Triangle Park.Three of those are set to gather in Greenville, North Carolina, where East Carolina will host one of 16 regional sites.N.C. State was hoping 42 wins was enough for an opening weekend at home, but that didn't happen. The Wolfpack will square off with Big South champion Campbell.The two split a pair of games during the regular season.#2 NC State vs. #3 Campbell @ 12 PM (ESPN3)#1 East Carolina vs. #4 Quinnipiac @ 6 PM (ESPN3)UNC will make an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the 18th time under coach Mike Fox. Carolina has seen both UNCW and Liberty already this season. If they meet Tennessee, it would be the first match-up with the Volunteers since 1990.#1 North Carolina (38-18) vs. #4 UNCW (32-29), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)#3 Liberty (42-19) vs. #2 Tennessee (38-19), 7 p.m. (ESPN3)Duke is one of eight ACC teams to qualify. The Blue Devils are off to Morgantown, West Virginia, where they will face off with Texas A&M for the first time in program history.#3 Duke vs. #2 Texas A&M, 4 p.m., (ESPN2)#4 Fordham vs. #1 West Virginia, 8 p.m., (ESPN3)