Duke overcomes slow start to beat North Dakota State 85-62

Credit: AP Images Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- After a neck-and-neck start, the No. 1 seeded Duke Blue Devils defeated No. 16 seed North Dakota State 85-62 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson led Duke's scorers with a combined 51 points.

The Blue Devils hit the locker room leading 31-27 but steadily pulled away in the second half.

Duke moves on to play the winner of VCU and UCF.
