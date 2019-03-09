Sports

Duke rules Zion out against North Carolina

By David Hale
Dukestar Zion Williamsonwill not play in Saturday's regular-season finale against No. 3 North Carolina, the school announced.

Despite what coach Mike Krzyzewski termed "a really good workout" by the freshman on Thursday, Williamson will miss his fifth full game as he continues to recover from a sprained right knee, which he suffered Feb. 20 in the opening minute of Duke's loss to the Tar Heels.

Krzyzewski had suggested all week it was unlikely Williamson would see the court, despite his returning to practice this week and showing real progress. Krzyzewski, however, said Friday that he would "be surprised if [Williamson] doesn't play in the ACC tournament."

Duke (26-4, 14-3 ACC) is 3-2 in the nearly five full games without Williamson, who is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as he's made himself a candidate to be national player of the year and the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick.

Williamson suffered the knee injury when his sneaker split during Duke's first matchup against the Tar Heels last month. The injury happened on the Blue Devils' first possession of the game, and UNC went on to an easy win.

Duke dropped a game at Virginia Tech the following week and squeaked by last-place Wake Forest by just a point on Tuesday without Williamson in the lineup.

Krzyzewski noted that Williamson's injury, which followed a shoulder injury to Tre Jones and an illness from Cam Reddish earlier this year, means Duke will have played just nine of 18 ACC games with its full lineup of starters.

Duke is currently projected as a No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament, and Krzyzewski said he's not concerned about how recent struggles without Williamson might affect seeding.

"Playing with not a full deck has been very difficult," Krzyzewski said. "But I'm not going out politicking."

UNC coach Roy Williams on Thursday said the Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2) were preparing as if Williamson would play, but "why worry about that part of it?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Video
UNC fighting for #1 seed vs Duke
UNC fighting for #1 seed vs Duke
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg break down the Duke-North Carolina matchup and how the Blue Devils need to be more disciplined on defense to win.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnzion williamsonduke blue devilsmens college basketball
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Zion Williamson out for UNC/Duke game in Chapel Hill
2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home
Sources: Gottfried directly linked to payments
New hope but few answers in case of Raleigh woman missing since 2008
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
Sledding in the snow and other things to do this weekend
Oregon school district introduces breathalyzer policy at high school dances
Show More
Raleigh police warn of counterfeit tickets
Rolesville students angry about not being allowed to wear cords at graduation
New travel requirements coming for Americans headed to Europe
State representative refuses to resign after charges of cyberstalking wife
Sanford 5-year-old becomes hero when his 'Nanny' suffers a stroke
More TOP STORIES News