Duke says Zion Williamson will not play against Wake Forest tonight

Barring a dominating Zion return in Chapel Hill, my ACC POTY vote will slide to RJ. I’m a conference play only guy for conference honors. Can’t miss 33% of the season, though obviously no fault of his own. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) March 5, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mike Krzyzewski said on Monday's ACC teleconference that Zion Williamson is now in the fourth of four total stages of rehab as he continues to work his way back to the court.Krzyzewski said Williamson has been doing conditioning and "bandwork" in recent days, but would not say whether his superstar freshman will return to the court Tuesday night vs Wake Forest.The university has since confirmed that Williamson will not play in the Blue Devil's final home game of the season as he continues to recover.Duke is 2-2 in Williamson's absence and is flirting with potentially dropping to a two seed in the NCAA tournament pending their results this week.The Blue Devils are fourth in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, having been leapfrogged by archrivals UNC.The Saturday rematch in Chapel Hill will be the 12th time they've played with both teams ranked in the top five.The last time was back in 2008. North Carolina has won six of the previous 11 top five showdowns.