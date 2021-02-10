Sports

Duke stumbles again, falls at home to Notre Dame 93-89

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, seen here in a Feb. 1 game at Miami, watched his team fall to .500 Tuesday with a home loss to Notre Dame. (Marta Lavandier)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points and Prentiss Hubb hit a critical 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89 on Tuesday.

Hubb's long 3 with the shot clock winding down pushed the Fighting Irish to a 90-85 lead, their largest of the game. The Blue Devils twice got within three but no closer, with Wendell Moore Jr. missing a 3-pointer on Duke's final possession.

Notre Dame (8-10, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost seven straight games to Duke and 9 of 10 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But the Fighting Irish shot 55%, made 11 of 25 3-pointers and 18 of 20 free throws - a strong all-around shooting performance that allowed them to overcome a 15-point first-half deficit.

Hubb finished with 15 points, one of five starters to score in double figures for Notre Dame, which won for the fifth time in seven games.

Moore finished with 24 points and matched his career-high with 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-8, 5-6), who have suffered their second three-game skid since the start of 2021. Duke hadn't lost three in a row before this season since January 2016.

The Blue Devils were coming off Saturday's home loss to rival North Carolina and had lost five of seven overall. As with the UNC loss, Duke shot the ball well in this one at 52% while making 10 3-pointers, but the Blue Devils just couldn't contain the Fighting Irish's hot shooting behind Ryan.

Going back to the Blue Devils' loss at Miami, Duke's last three opponents have shot 53.6% from the field and 52.8% (28 of 53) from behind the arc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamnotre dame fighting irishduke blue devils
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC Senate passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person option
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Nasal spray touted as COVID-19 gamechanger, health experts urge caution
Advocates push for worker safety rules as COVID-19 complaints increase
Durham child among the more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in NC
Drug tested at UNC could be effective at treating COVID-19: Researchers
Show More
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Drug company to bring 275 new jobs to Wake County
COVID-19 concerns won't stop local florists as they prep for V-Day
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Teen gives up college savings to help mom pay rent
More TOP STORIES News