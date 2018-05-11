Duke twins closing out successful career on the course

Tune into the 5:30 pm broadcast tonight on @ABC11_WTVD as @BridgetABC11 came out today to talk with @leona_maguire, @Lisa_Maguire_ and Maguire family as well as Dan Brooks #DukeFamily #GoDuke pic.twitter.com/kVUyIm2jBh — Duke Women's Golf (@DukeWGOLF) May 11, 2018

The Duke women's golf team is gearing up for Nationals next Friday. The Blue Devils recently claimed their 10th regional title in school history at the Madison Regional.A lot of the Devils success is thanks to a set of twins that have been a key part of the program the last four years.Leona and Lisa Maguire moved from Ireland four years ago, to join the Duke women's golf team.Leona has been ranked first in the world on the women's world amateur golf ranking for 135 weeks. She also competed for Ireland in the 2016 Olympics tying for 21st overall. Her sister, Lisa, was her caddie.The two say they couldn't imagine going through this journey alone.After Nationals, both sisters plan to move to Arizona and begin their careers as professional golfers.