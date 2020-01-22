2020 football schedule for Duke, UNC, NC State revealed

You can see the entire league schedule here.
UNC
UNC opens the season on the road at UCF on Friday, Sept. 4, followed by a neutral site game in Atlanta with Auburn.
The first home game is Sept. 19 against National FCS runner up James Madison. ACC play begins a week later against Georgia Tech.
The season finale against rival NC State is also a Friday game on Nov. 27.
"We do not like playing on Friday nights because Friday night is for high school football, and we've always believed that," said coach Mack Brown in a statement sent to media outlets. "North Carolina high school football is at the top of our list when it comes to things that are important to us. We really don't like being in a position where we could take away from the great coaches and players in our state because they're our lifeblood and deserve to have the spotlight on Friday nights."
In 2019, the Tar Heels finished 7-6 with a win against Temple in the Military Bowl. It was the first year of Brown's second stint in Chapel Hill.
UNC 2020 football schedule
DUKE
The Blue Devils start the year with three straight home games, the first of which comes against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 5. Elon and Charlotte follow.
Duke starts conference play on Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh.
Duke travels to NC State for the first matchup with the Wolfpack since 2013 on Oct. 10. A home date with rival UNC comes next on Oct. 17 before playing at Notre Dame on Oct. 31.
In 2019, the Blue Devils finished 5-7 after a 4-2 start, missing out on a bowl appearance.
Duke 2020 football schedule
NC STATE
The Wolfpack starts the season at Louisville on Sept. 3.
Mississippi State and new head coach Mike Leach come to Raleigh on Sept. 12 for the home opener. State begins conference play on Oct. 3 against Florida State.
NCSU travels to national runner up and defending ACC champion Clemson on Oct. 17.
The Wolfpack are trying to bounce back from a 4-8 season.
NC State 2020 football schedule