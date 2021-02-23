Duke uses big 1st half to beat Syracuse for 4th straight win

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman DJ Steward scored 21 points with seven assists, classmate Mark Williams set season highs with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double, and Duke eased past Syracuse 85-71 on Monday night for a season best four-game winning streak.
Duke made eight of its first 12 3-pointers and had an assist on its first 16 field goals.
The Blue Devils shot 61.3% in the first half, including 10 of 18 from distance, and scored a season-high 52 points with Steward, Jeremy Roach and Matthew Hurt each reaching double figures. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 21 points.
