Duke women end basketball season amid COVID-19 pandemic

"The student-athletes on the Duke women's basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns," said Michael Schoenfeld, Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer for Duke University. "We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts."
Confirmed this with a source close to the program though nothing official from the team yet. Does not impact the men. @ABC11_WTVD— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 25, 2020
Hearing that players were actually the ones pushing for the team to opt out. https://t.co/LigjLpuxjK
The Duke women's team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program's travel party.
The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team's next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday.