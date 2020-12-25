Duke women end basketball season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Confirmed this with a source close to the program though nothing official from the team yet. Does not impact the men. @ABC11_WTVD



Hearing that players were actually the ones pushing for the team to opt out. https://t.co/LigjLpuxjK — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 25, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke women's basketball team has officially ended its season due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19. Despite the women's basketball cancellation, the men's basketball team will continue to play."The student-athletes on the Duke women's basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns," said Michael Schoenfeld, Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer for Duke University. "We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts."The Duke women's team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program's travel party.The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team's next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday.