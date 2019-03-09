Sports

Duke's Bolden exits with injury early vs. UNC

Duke'srivalry with North Carolinatook another turn for the worse Saturday night.

Marques Bolden, the No. 4 Blue Devils' primary big man, suffered an apparent left knee injury just minutes into the teams' game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Bolden, a starter, came down awkwardly while blocking a shot on a Tar Heels fast break at the 17:27 mark of the opening half. He stayed down for several minutes before needing assistance leaving the court.

There was no immediate word on the injury or if Bolden would return. The junior entered the game averaging 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The injury marked the second time a Duke player has exited with an injury just minutes into a game against No. 3 North Carolina this season.

The first time these teams met last month, star freshman Zion Williamson suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain when his sneaker split on the Blue Devils' first possession of the game. Williamson hasn't played since.

