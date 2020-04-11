Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. joins teammates Stanley, Jones in declaring for NBA draft

The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision Friday following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
"I loved competing with my teammates on the biggest stage in college basketball," Carey said in a social media post. "We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step."
God Bless💙 pic.twitter.com/Gs0kL7riIk— Vernon Carey Jr. (@vernoncarey22) April 10, 2020
Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team-highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7 percent as a physical inside presence.
"He came every day looking to get better, and I know the best is yet to come for him," coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.
Carey joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrants to the NBA draft.
Stanley announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, highlighted by his high-flying athleticism. He had a season-high 24 points in a January loss to Louisville, while he finished strong with 19 points and six rebounds against rival North Carolina in what turned out to be the Blue Devils' final game once the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of postseason tournaments.
In a statement, the 6-foot-6 guard from Los Angeles said he believed the Blue Devils could have attained his goal of reaching the Final Four and contending for a national championship. He said there is a "burning desire" to make another run at a Final Four, but noted: "In evaluating players, the NBA values youth."
In a statement, Krzyzewski described Stanley as "an absolute joy to coach."
"I've seen Cassius grow both as a player and person here at Duke, and I can't wait to see how his career develops at the next level," Krzyzewski said.