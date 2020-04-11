Sports

Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. joins teammates Stanley, Jones in declaring for NBA draft

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision Friday following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

"I loved competing with my teammates on the biggest stage in college basketball," Carey said in a social media post. "We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step."



Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team-highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7 percent as a physical inside presence.

"He came every day looking to get better, and I know the best is yet to come for him," coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.

Carey joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrants to the NBA draft.

Stanley announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, highlighted by his high-flying athleticism. He had a season-high 24 points in a January loss to Louisville, while he finished strong with 19 points and six rebounds against rival North Carolina in what turned out to be the Blue Devils' final game once the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of postseason tournaments.

In a statement, the 6-foot-6 guard from Los Angeles said he believed the Blue Devils could have attained his goal of reaching the Final Four and contending for a national championship. He said there is a "burning desire" to make another run at a Final Four, but noted: "In evaluating players, the NBA values youth."

In a statement, Krzyzewski described Stanley as "an absolute joy to coach."

"I've seen Cassius grow both as a player and person here at Duke, and I can't wait to see how his career develops at the next level," Krzyzewski said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamduke blue devilsnba draft
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Walmart employee in Fayetteville tests positive
Testing for COVID-19 spikes but NC still lags behind other states
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor shares his thoughts
$100 roll of toilet paper among the 1,200 price gouging complaints
A year after Durham explosion, Torero's 'working hard' to reopen
Durham high school student starts feeding program
Should you stop your 401(k)? Take a loan out? Financial expert has answers
Show More
'It was horrific:' Man injured in explosion reflects 1 year later
'Stressful,' 'crazy,' 'difficult': Hear from doctors, nurses
Travel nurses feeling the pinch of COVID-19
Man found dead in car after crash in Clayton was stabbed, police say
Rolesville football team spreads love to grieving family
More TOP STORIES News