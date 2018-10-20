Duke's Countdown to Craziness -- RJ scored the points, but Zion is always the show

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Duke will play its first exhibition game of the season October 23 against Virginia Union. I'd recommend helmets and shoulder pads if I were you, Panthers.
That notion was reinforced Friday night at Countdown to Craziness. After some theatrical intros, the White team outdueled the Blue team 44-39 in an abbreviated game.
RJ Barrett led all scorers with 23 (of his team's 39), but per usual, it was Zion Williamson's physics-defying physique that drew the biggest gasps.
Checkout Duke's Zion Williamson how high he gets on this dunk in warmups. #ABC11 #Countdown2Craziness pic.twitter.com/LCufd70ZeH— ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) October 20, 2018
He had 14, most of them of the impressive variety.
We don't know precisely how Duke will fare this year, but I can guarantee they'll be the biggest show in college hoops.
The craziness at Duke. #Countdown2Craziness #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ocGiG7EgCx— ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) October 19, 2018
The craziness has started outside Cameron Indoor Stadium.#Countdown2Craziness #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2aWK3hCSus— ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) October 19, 2018