Duke's Countdown to Craziness -- RJ scored the points, but Zion is always the show

Checkout Duke's Zion Williamson how high he gets on this dunk in warmups. #ABC11 #Countdown2Craziness pic.twitter.com/LCufd70ZeH — ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) October 20, 2018

Duke will play its first exhibition game of the season October 23 against Virginia Union. I'd recommend helmets and shoulder pads if I were you, Panthers.That notion was reinforced Friday night at Countdown to Craziness. After some theatrical intros, the White team outdueled the Blue team 44-39 in an abbreviated game.RJ Barrett led all scorers with 23 (of his team's 39), but per usual, it was Zion Williamson's physics-defying physique that drew the biggest gasps.He had 14, most of them of the impressive variety.We don't know precisely how Duke will fare this year, but I can guarantee they'll be the biggest show in college hoops.