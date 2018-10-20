SPORTS

Duke's Countdown to Craziness -- RJ scored the points, but Zion is always the show

EMBED </>More Videos

Countdown to Craziness gave Duke fans a first look at the most-talented freshman class in the country.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Duke will play its first exhibition game of the season October 23 against Virginia Union. I'd recommend helmets and shoulder pads if I were you, Panthers.

That notion was reinforced Friday night at Countdown to Craziness. After some theatrical intros, the White team outdueled the Blue team 44-39 in an abbreviated game.

RJ Barrett led all scorers with 23 (of his team's 39), but per usual, it was Zion Williamson's physics-defying physique that drew the biggest gasps.



He had 14, most of them of the impressive variety.

We don't know precisely how Duke will fare this year, but I can guarantee they'll be the biggest show in college hoops.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ABC11 Game of the Week: Northern Durham holds off Hillside, 20-14
Zion Williamson shrugs off NCAA concerns, puts on dunk show at Duke scrimmage
Hurricanes refocus against Avalanche
NC State has closed gap on Tigers, but can Wolfpack finally get a W?
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh 6-year old says teacher grabbed her neck; school lockdown follows
Man accused of exposing himself to children at Raleigh school bus stop
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Mega Millions: Lines form across the Triangle for shot at $1 billion prize
Insects worm their way onto the menu at Raleigh's Bugfest Critter Cook-off
Retired couple attacked during home invasion in Orange County
4th person dies from August crash on I-40 in Johnston County
Not exercising worse than smoking, study reveals
Show More
I-Team: One month after Florence, payouts top $1 billion - and counting
Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'
2 Durham Co. detention officers charged in alleged assault on detainee
Zombie paintball shooting experience hits the Triangle
Raleigh students deliver goods to NC high school affected by Hurricane Florence
More News