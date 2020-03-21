Tre Jones leaving Duke for NBA, ESPN reports

🐐: “He’s been the heart and soul of our program over the last 2 seasons.” #DukeintheNBA #TheBrotherhood



DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones will forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and head to the NBA, according to an ESPN report.Jones is the reigning ACC player of the year and is projected to be a first round pick."When I started my journey at Duke my main goal was to win a National Championship," said Jones. "Given what has had happened in our world recently, our season was cut short and we never got the opportunity to bring No. 6 back home. I think about what if, what would have happened if we got that chance? But I can't think about what didn't happen, I can only think about what did happen. What did happen was the amazing experiences and relationships I gained with my brothers, the knowledge I received from Coach K and all of the Duke staff to become a better player and person, and the endless support from the Crazies and all the Duke fans. Duke has taught me what it means and what it takes to be the best at what I do. My journey is just getting started. As I look to begin my career at the next level I will always and forever cherish everything Duke."Jones averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Blue Devils this season."This is such a special moment for Tre and his family," said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. "I couldn't be prouder of what he accomplished this season as both the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He's been the heart and soul of our program over the last two seasons, and it's been a joy for me to watch him develop as a player and leader. There aren't many as competitive as him, and I know the best is yet to come. I want to thank Tre for being such a pleasure to coach, and I wish him nothing but the best as he pursues his NBA career."His older brother Tyus currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and was part of the Devils national championship team in 2015.Duke freshman Vernon Carey is also expected to declare for the NBA draft in the near future. The 6' 10" Cary was the ACC's freshman of the year and 1st team all ACC.Two other Duke freshman, Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt, are projected to be 2nd round picks per ESPN.