Sports

Duke's Tre Jones named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke sophomore Tre Jones was named ACC Player of the Year on Monday.

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists per game. He also averaged 42.3 percent shooting from the field. Jones started all 36 games he played in, helping Duke to a 25-6 record, 15-5 in the ACC.

Jones was also named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Jones averaged 1.8 steals a game.

The Blue Devils earned the ACC's fourth seed, capping the regular season with an 89-76 win against North Carolina on Saturday.

Jones joined teammate Vernon Carey on the All-ACC first team. Elijah Hughes (Syracuse), Jordan Nwora (Louisville) and John Mooney (Notre Dame) were all first-team selections.

North Carolina's Garrison Brooks made the second team along with N.C. State's Markell Johnson. UNC freshman Cole Anthony was a third-team pick.

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, a North Carolina native, was named the ACC's Coach of the Year. FSU won the ACC regular season and is the top seed for the ACC Tournament, which starts on Tuesday in Greensboro.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamcollege basketballduke blue devilssports
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus bringing gas prices below $2 a gallon in NC
Feeling like springtime
Markets, oil prices plunge over coronavirus concerns
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
The 411: Ciara bows out of show amid coronavirus fears
COVID-19 Outbreak: Grand Princess cruise ship scheduled to dock in Bay Area
Durham City and County services targeted in malware attack
Show More
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
Wayne Co. firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty
Free legal help: UNC law students give back to state
Man hit, killed by train in Vass
Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantined after coronavirus exposure
More TOP STORIES News