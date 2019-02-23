Duke's Zion Williamson to miss Syracuse game due to knee sprain

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WTVD) --Zion Williamson will not play in Saturday's match up between Duke and Syracuse due to the knee sprain he received during the UNC/Duke game Wednesday.
During the game against North Carolina, Williamson's Nike shoe broke ending in a Grade 1 right-knee sprain.
RELATED: Nike and Duke reps meet to discuss Zion's shoe blowout
Duke University says Williamson's status is day-to-day but in a tweet announced he will not play against Syracuse.
RELATED: Police: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
NEWS: Zion will miss tonight’s game at Syracuse as he continues to recover from a Grade 1 right knee sprain. His status remains day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/BAtQDV1c9i— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 23, 2019
The featured video is from a previous story.