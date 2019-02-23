DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Duke's Zion Williamson to miss Syracuse game due to knee sprain

Zion Williamson is not expected to play at Syracuse on Saturday.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WTVD) --
Zion Williamson will not play in Saturday's match up between Duke and Syracuse due to the knee sprain he received during the UNC/Duke game Wednesday.

During the game against North Carolina, Williamson's Nike shoe broke ending in a Grade 1 right-knee sprain.
Duke University says Williamson's status is day-to-day but in a tweet announced he will not play against Syracuse.

