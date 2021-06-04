Durham Bulls pitcher hospitalized after being in the head by batted ball

Tonight’s game has been suspended in the 8th inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball.



DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being hit by a batted ball during a home game against the Norfolk Tides.Zombro, a right handed pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp line drive from Norfolk's Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled awkwardly to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound."Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition," the Rays said in a statement. "He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates."Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to, and other players did the same across the field, many of them praying.The 26-year-old Zombro signed as a minor league free agent with Tampa Bay in 2017 after going undrafted out of George Mason. He was appearing in his ninth game this season with the Bulls, entering the night 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.