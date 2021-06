Tonight’s game has been suspended in the 8th inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball.



Prayers to @T_Zombro24 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 4, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by a batted ball during an at-home game against the Norfolk Tides.Zombro's status has not been made publicly available at this time.The Durham Bulls were down 4-12 in the eighth inning against the Norfolk Tides at the time of the suspension.The Durham baseball team is asking for prayers for Zombro.