Durham native wins NBA Celebrity Game MVP

Everybody who is anybody is in Charlotte this weekend for NBA All-Star weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
"I took some good hits, I drew a charge, good rebounding," said Dr. Oz about his performance in the celebrity game. "I had some passes I was happy about...I didn't shoot so well but it's okay. I love the game."

Judgment wasn't far as Dwayne Wayde sat courtside checking out what the celebs could do.

"I think I'd probably be better in medicine than basketball but it's been very, very good to me," said. Dr. Oz.

Durham native Famous Los proved he could do more than crack jokes. He won MVP.

"Bull City! Bull City," he said. "This is for Durham but I'm bringing it to LA. I'm bringing this to Los Angeles."

Each four-point basket made was a $4,000 donation to the Special Olympics.

"It's a good time. I tried to score a couple four-pointers for charity," said ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams."This whole weekend is just great. For me, having not been a pro for a long time, to come back and be a part of it, that's what it's all about."

Performers kept the crowd going all night- even Ellen DeGeneres' favorite Young Dillon.

Next up will be the skills challenge, three-point contest and highly anticipated slam dunk competition, which former NC State player Dennis Smith Jr. will be competing in.
