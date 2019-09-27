Sports

Site wants to pay you $2,000 to root for your least favorite NFL team

How strong is your loyalty to your favorite NFL team?

One company is looking to pay someone $2,000 to betray their professional football team and spend the remainder of the season repping their rival's colors and bragging about it online.

CableTV.com said the goal is to create a social experiment by testing the loyalty of diehard football fans.

The most enthusiastic candidate will be chosen for the challenge beginning next month.

Applications are open through October 4.

If you're willing to punt on your team loyalty for the remainder of the season (probably pretty easy if you're a Dolphins fan), you can apply here.
