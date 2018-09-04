ECU lineman has no love for UNC, makes it clear

ECU lineman Garrett McGhin, to put it lightly, has issues with UNC pic.twitter.com/RYNjzZ6vxh — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 5, 2018

East Carolina senior offensive lineman Garrett McGhin already has his bachelor's degree in communications. He put those studies to good work Tuesday as he was direct, concise and left no doubt as to the message he was attempting to get across.Namely - that he hates the North Carolina Tar Heels.While most players and coaches attempt to sanitize these rivalry weeks and drain them of any fun, McGhin is here to let you know exactly how he feels. For that, he is to be applauded.Meanwhile, UNC offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic minced no words about the Tar Heels' performance against Cal, calling it "pitiful."Both teams will look to right the ship Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 in Greenville.