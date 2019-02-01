EDGECOMBE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --Elementary school students in Edgecombe County are showing their Super Bowl support for their favorite athlete.
Todd Gurley, the superstar running back for the Los Angeles Rams, has a ton of fans in North Carolina.
Gurley was a high school phenom at Tarboro High School, but before that, he was a student at Princeville Elementary School.
Students at Princeville look up to Gurley--so much so they posted a video showing their Todd Gurley pride.
