Princeville Elementary School students make video to support Todd Gurley in Super Bowl 2019

Princeville Elemntary wishes their favorite alumni good luck in the Super Bowl

EDGECOMBE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
Elementary school students in Edgecombe County are showing their Super Bowl support for their favorite athlete.

Todd Gurley, the superstar running back for the Los Angeles Rams, has a ton of fans in North Carolina.

Gurley was a high school phenom at Tarboro High School, but before that, he was a student at Princeville Elementary School.

Students at Princeville look up to Gurley--so much so they posted a video showing their Todd Gurley pride.


