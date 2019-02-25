SPORTS

Running back Elijah Hood signs 1-year deal with Carolina Panthers

Watch UNC running back Elijah Hood's take on a possible future in politics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Charlotte native and former North Carolina Tar Heel star running back Elijah Hood signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

The 5-foot-11, 230 pound bruising back spent last season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL on the opening kickoff of the last preseason game.


"Obviously it's a blessing. I'm excited. I thank God that I'll get the opportunity to keep playing here," Hood said. "They're putting their faith in me. I'm expecting to deliver something."

Hood could have an opportunity to grab some serious playing time behind Christian McCaffrey, because four other Panther running backs become unrestricted free agents in March (Cameron Artis-Payne, Fozzy Whittaker, Kenjon Barner, Travaris Cadet).

Note: Video in this article is from a previous story highlighting when Hood landed an internship at the North Carolina General Assembly.
