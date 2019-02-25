CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --Charlotte native and former North Carolina Tar Heel star running back Elijah Hood signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.
The 5-foot-11, 230 pound bruising back spent last season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL on the opening kickoff of the last preseason game.
Welcome back @EliMHood! pic.twitter.com/fehCBZtZ4U— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 25, 2019
"Obviously it's a blessing. I'm excited. I thank God that I'll get the opportunity to keep playing here," Hood said. "They're putting their faith in me. I'm expecting to deliver something."
Hood could have an opportunity to grab some serious playing time behind Christian McCaffrey, because four other Panther running backs become unrestricted free agents in March (Cameron Artis-Payne, Fozzy Whittaker, Kenjon Barner, Travaris Cadet).
