Enloe Magnet High School hosted a mini-party for two student-athletes who plan to play college football.Senior Hamilton Moore signed a letter-of-intent and will attend Ivy League school Yale. Moore is a 6-1, 200-pound running back.Christian Rorie chose to play at Duke. He's one of 22 players in the Blue Devils' Class of 2019.Rorie is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman.