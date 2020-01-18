Sports

ESPN college basketball analyst talks Duke, State, UNC with ABC11

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ESPN college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis talked some ACC basketball with ABC11 on Friday ahead of Duke's big conference showdown with Louisville.

Ellis, who has worked with ESPN since 2009, said he was excited to watch the matchup between the nationally-ranked Blue Devils and Cardinals.

He also weighed in on N.C. State's season and the return of C.J. Bryce and on the impending return of freshman star Cole Anthony to North Carolina's lineup.

Ellis starred at Notre Dame before playing nearly a decade in the NBA.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamnc state wolfpackespnduke blue devilsunc tar heels
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro man charged after 120 women say they were harassed
Fayetteville residents to Peeping Tom: 'Leave our neighborhood'
Wake Co. 90-year-olds say thief targeted them
Teen charged for shooting passing cars along Hwy 264 in Wilson Co.
Raleigh viral video star turned actress makes film debut in 'Troop Zero'
Delta adds new round-trip flight to Miami at RDU
Raleigh police releases body cam showing traffic stop arrest
Show More
Carbon monoxide concerns surface at Hoover Road apartments
Georgia man identified as victim of trench collapse at Brier Creek
SC lawmakers vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time
TowneBank, Habitat for Humanity team up in big affordable housing boost
Serial killer released from prison, moves to town near Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News