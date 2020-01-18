ESPN college basketball analyst talks Duke, State, UNC with ABC11

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ESPN college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis talked some ACC basketball with ABC11 on Friday ahead of Duke's big conference showdown with Louisville.Ellis, who has worked with ESPN since 2009, said he was excited to watch the matchup between the nationally-ranked Blue Devils and Cardinals.He also weighed in on N.C. State's season and the return of C.J. Bryce and on the impending return of freshman star Cole Anthony to North Carolina's lineup.Ellis starred at Notre Dame before playing nearly a decade in the NBA.Watch the video above for the full discussion.