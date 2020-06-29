Sports

ESPN: Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reaches 1-year deal with Patriots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Christ Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Ending their nine-year relationship, Newton, the No. 1 overall selection in 2011, was released from the Carolina Panthers on March 24.

Not long after, Carolina moved on from Newton after agreeing to a contract with free-agent Teddy Bridgewater.

During Newton's career, he suffered from multiple injuries, most notably his foot surgery that he continues to go to rehab for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottecarolina panthersnflfootballcam newtoncharlotte newsnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 62,142 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in NC
Man killed when tree collapses on mobile home in Chapel Hill
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from flag
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shootings
Wayne County man drowns while saving child
Chase ends after man stole Fayetteville PD car, dragged officer
Teen shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Aqua-Tots help kids learn to swim during COVID-19 pandemic
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
NC senior care residents ask for pen pals amid COVID-19
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
More TOP STORIES News