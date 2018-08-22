ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WTVD) --Rainy weather pushed the Little League World Series games scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday, but the kids had plenty of fun with the extra downtime, spending the day sliding down a muddy hill.
The rain turned the hill beyond the outfield in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, into a mud-sliding course and ESPN reporter Kevin Negandhi even got in on the fun, sliding head-first down the hill -- while wearing a suit and tie.
No way @KNegandhiESPN is going down the famous Hill at The Little League World Series today in the rain...in one of his snazzy suits. No way. Not when it’s a muddy mess. pic.twitter.com/D13A2BXBms— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2018
Negandhi is a man known to his co-workers to like his suits so the move surprised even his co-workers.
All of this.. is true. https://t.co/heDGHpQkNs— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) August 21, 2018
I like my suits. All of them. https://t.co/s1fBZNvwqW— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) August 21, 2018
Negandhi was all smiles at the bottom of the hill.
Seems ruining a good suit was worth the fun.
Never a doubt. pic.twitter.com/HARv1gF0L8— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) August 21, 2018