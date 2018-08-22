SPORTS

ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series

ESPN's Kevin Negandhi ruined a suit in a bit of mudsliding fun at the Little League World Series.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WTVD) --
Rainy weather pushed the Little League World Series games scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday, but the kids had plenty of fun with the extra downtime, spending the day sliding down a muddy hill.

The rain turned the hill beyond the outfield in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, into a mud-sliding course and ESPN reporter Kevin Negandhi even got in on the fun, sliding head-first down the hill -- while wearing a suit and tie.



Negandhi is a man known to his co-workers to like his suits so the move surprised even his co-workers.


Negandhi was all smiles at the bottom of the hill.

Seems ruining a good suit was worth the fun.

