ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series

No way @KNegandhiESPN is going down the famous Hill at The Little League World Series today in the rain...in one of his snazzy suits. No way. Not when it’s a muddy mess. pic.twitter.com/D13A2BXBms — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2018

All of this.. is true. https://t.co/heDGHpQkNs — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) August 21, 2018

I like my suits. All of them. https://t.co/s1fBZNvwqW — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) August 21, 2018

Rainy weather pushed the Little League World Series games scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday, but the kids had plenty of fun with the extra downtime, spending the day sliding down a muddy hill.The rain turned the hill beyond the outfield in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, into a mud-sliding course and ESPN reporter Kevin Negandhi even got in on the fun, sliding head-first down the hill -- while wearing a suit and tie.Negandhi is a man known to his co-workers to like his suits so the move surprised even his co-workers.Negandhi was all smiles at the bottom of the hill.Seems ruining a good suit was worth the fun.