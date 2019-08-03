Excitement for Carolina Football inspires one fan to pop the question

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Meet the Heels day offers a look into the future for Carolina fans. This year UNC diehards had the chance to check out the new football practice facility and meet the 2019 team.For some it was a blast to the past."I was a manger here in '54, '55 and '56," Bill Parks said. "It's the best thing that happened since Christmas. Mack Brown is fantastic--the way he claps his hands--and a positive person.""It was amazing the progress that he made the first time," Kevin Ritter said. "I was here the first couple of years when they were 1-10 and to see what they became in the last couple of years he was here, top 10 in the nation. We are looking forward to some great success again."The optimism fans feel about this upcoming season is leading to some lifelong promises.Pamela Tate's boyfriend even got down on one knee and proposed to her while they waited in line to meet the team."I knew he was up to something," she said. "Good, nervous, shaking. He said we were going to Jordan Lake for something but we're here."