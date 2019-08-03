Sports

Excitement for Carolina Football inspires one fan to pop the question

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Meet the Heels day offers a look into the future for Carolina fans. This year UNC diehards had the chance to check out the new football practice facility and meet the 2019 team.

For some it was a blast to the past.

"I was a manger here in '54, '55 and '56," Bill Parks said. "It's the best thing that happened since Christmas. Mack Brown is fantastic--the way he claps his hands--and a positive person."

"It was amazing the progress that he made the first time," Kevin Ritter said. "I was here the first couple of years when they were 1-10 and to see what they became in the last couple of years he was here, top 10 in the nation. We are looking forward to some great success again."

The optimism fans feel about this upcoming season is leading to some lifelong promises.

Pamela Tate's boyfriend even got down on one knee and proposed to her while they waited in line to meet the team.

"I knew he was up to something," she said. "Good, nervous, shaking. He said we were going to Jordan Lake for something but we're here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillengagementmarriageunc tar heels
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: At least 18 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home, exposed himself to sleeping women
Plan emerges that could save Wilbur's Barbecue
Sheriff: 23-year-old woman shot while driving in Wendell
Worst mass shootings in recent US history
El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall
Show More
Residents complain of rats, trash piled high at Durham apartment
$24M in counterfeit Cartier bracelets found, Chapel Hill pastor charged
Moore Square reopened after undergoing $13M in renovations
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fayetteville
Fire destroys lab, part of meat market in Hillsborough
More TOP STORIES News