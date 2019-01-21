SPORTS

Louisiana eye doctor offering free eye exam to NFL referees after Saints loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Seems like everyone saw the interference except the referees.

LOUISIANA --
A Louisiana eye doctor is offering free eye exams to NFL referees after the heartbreaking loss that ended the Saints' journey to the 2019 Super Bowl.

It was the call that was never made that shook football fans over the weekend.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

After the no-call, Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein's tying field goal, a 48-yarder with 15 seconds remaining, ending the game 26 to 23.

Hours after that loss, an eye doctor took to Facebook to announce his service to the referees.

"After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no-cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight," Louisiana Family Eyecare wrote.

The eye doctor's office is located in Covington, Louisiana.

But the Louisiana eye doctor is not the only one. A vision center in College Station, Texas is also offering free eye exams.


The Associated Press Contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew Orleans Saintsnfleye carebuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
No. 9 Virginia Tech, No. 13 UNC collide with ACC lead at stake
Tennessee moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25 as Duke drops to No. 2
Panthers to play in London this fall
Niederreiter, Wallmark score lead Hurricanes past Oilers 7-4
More Sports
Top Stories
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
DNA hit leads to arrest after woman raped at gunpoint in Raleigh
Triangle kids attend 9th annual birthday party for MLK
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
Panthers to play in London this fall
Louis C.K. scheduled to perform in Cary this week
Show More
About 450 men, women stay at Durham Rescue Mission during cold sweep
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 19 hours in frigid cold
RecruitMilitary hosting Veterans Job Fair in Raleigh
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
More News