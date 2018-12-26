SPORTS

Fans party in Shreveport ahead of Duke's Independence Bowl matchup

EMBED </>More Videos

Duke fans enjoy Shreveport festivities ahead of bowl game vs. Temple.

By
SHREVEPORT, La. (WTVD) --
The Duke football team is making its sixth appearance in seven years in a bowl game.

The Blue Devils take on the Temple Owls in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

One Fayetteville couple made the 14-hour drive to Shreveport just to watch Duke play.

The city put on a show Wednesday night with a parade, pub crawl and a battle of the bands.



Duke (7-5) looks for its eighth win this season.

For Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, the Independence Bowl offers a chance to wipe away at least some of the disappointment of dropping four of its last six.

"We're extremely grateful for this opportunity to have one more game with my guys and send the seniors out the right way," Tangelo said.



Coach David Cutcliffe was enshrined into the Independence Bowl Hall of Honor in 2003 after leading Ole Miss to wins in 1998, 1999 and 2002.

Questions linger about Daniel Jones, Duke's quarterback, about whether or not the junior will return next year or whether this will be his final game.



Jones is one of three quarterbacks in the ACC to have 17+ touchdown passes coupled with seven or fewer interceptions.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstemple owlsDuke Blue DevilsLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nothing on line as top-seeded Saints host Panthers
Capitals surge into meeting with Hurricanes
Panthers place Heinicke on IR, sign another quarterback
Social media surprise for NCSU fan would have been NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Multiple injuries, traffic delays after crash on US 15-501 in Durham
Durham neighbors concerned after reported looting of home destroyed by fire
Neighbors scatter as Arizona Christmas Eve fireworks go awry
North Carolina wildlife officials warn of deer disease
Customer opens fire on NC convenience store robbers
Social media surprise for NCSU fan would have been NCAA violation
Cooper, GOP trade barbs before lawmakers return to Raleigh
1,000 points: Dow Jones rallies for biggest single-day point gain ever
Show More
Raleigh native introduces inner-city kids to NYC's finest foods
Device helps parents monitor, limit children's screen time
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
More News