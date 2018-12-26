Fans party in Shreveport ahead of Duke's Independence Bowl matchup

Temple fans showing out in full gear for tonight’s fan pub crawl. pic.twitter.com/JjoRn3edUf — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 26, 2018

The Duke football team is making its sixth appearance in seven years in a bowl game.The Blue Devils take on the Temple Owls in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.One Fayetteville couple made the 14-hour drive to Shreveport just to watch Duke play.The city put on a show Wednesday night with a parade, pub crawl and a battle of the bands.Duke (7-5) looks for its eighth win this season.For Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, the Independence Bowl offers a chance to wipe away at least some of the disappointment of dropping four of its last six."We're extremely grateful for this opportunity to have one more game with my guys and send the seniors out the right way," Tangelo said.Coach David Cutcliffe was enshrined into the Independence Bowl Hall of Honor in 2003 after leading Ole Miss to wins in 1998, 1999 and 2002.Questions linger about Daniel Jones, Duke's quarterback, about whether or not the junior will return next year or whether this will be his final game.Jones is one of three quarterbacks in the ACC to have 17+ touchdown passes coupled with seven or fewer interceptions.Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.