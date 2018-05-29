Fayetteville native headlines new wave of ACC ADs

Martin Jarmond is a proud North Carolinian. Born in Goldsboro, raised in Fayetteville and schooled in Wilmington.While he played college hoops for the Seahawks, he wasn't the kind of player to entertain dreams of going pro. Instead, Jarmond went to grad school and soon after set his mind toward leaving his mark in athletic administration.Now, just 38, he's the youngest athletic director at any "Power 5" conference school.Turning Boston College football and hoops around will be no easy feat in the hyper-competitive ACC, but Jarmond isn't daunted by the challenge.He visits his home state whenever he can. And Bojangles and Cook-Out are on his to-do list.Watch the video for a full report.