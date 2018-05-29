SPORTS

Fayetteville native headlines new wave of ACC ADs

EMBED </>More Videos

Martin Jarmond, born in Goldsboro and raised in Fayetteville, is the AD at Boston College. (WTVD)

By
Martin Jarmond is a proud North Carolinian. Born in Goldsboro, raised in Fayetteville and schooled in Wilmington.

While he played college hoops for the Seahawks, he wasn't the kind of player to entertain dreams of going pro. Instead, Jarmond went to grad school and soon after set his mind toward leaving his mark in athletic administration.

Now, just 38, he's the youngest athletic director at any "Power 5" conference school.

Turning Boston College football and hoops around will be no easy feat in the hyper-competitive ACC, but Jarmond isn't daunted by the challenge.

He visits his home state whenever he can. And Bojangles and Cook-Out are on his to-do list.

Watch the video for a full report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsboston collegeschool athleticsnorth carolina newsFayettevilleGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News