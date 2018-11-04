SPORTS

Fayetteville's minor league baseball team name to be revealed Sunday

Excitement builds as ballpark construction underway in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Houston Astros minor league team in Fayetteville will officially have a name Sunday.

The team's name was scheduled to be revealed Sept. 12, but that was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

However, the weather will not be a problem Sunday afternoon at Festival Park in Fayetteville.

What to name Fayetteville's baseball team
Fayetteville residents are talking about the possible name for the new baseball team. The city's new minor-league team announced the five finalists on Friday.


The event begins at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The Astros said new team merchandise and 2019 season tickets will be for sale.

The new stadium is a $37.8 million undertaking. Construction is scheduled to be finished March 2019, just in time for Opening Day in April.

Note: The video in this article is from a previous story.
