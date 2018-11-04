Fayetteville's minor league baseball team name to be revealed Sunday

The Houston Astros minor league team in Fayetteville will officially have a name Sunday.The team's name was scheduled to be revealed Sept. 12, but that was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.However, the weather will not be a problem Sunday afternoon at Festival Park in Fayetteville.The event begins at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The Astros said new team merchandise and 2019 season tickets will be for sale.The new stadium is a $37.8 million undertaking. Construction is scheduled to be finished March 2019, just in time for Opening Day in April.