Fayetteville's minor league baseball team name to be revealed Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --The Houston Astros minor league team in Fayetteville will officially have a name Sunday.
The team's name was scheduled to be revealed Sept. 12, but that was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.
However, the weather will not be a problem Sunday afternoon at Festival Park in Fayetteville.
The event begins at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The Astros said new team merchandise and 2019 season tickets will be for sale.
The new stadium is a $37.8 million undertaking. Construction is scheduled to be finished March 2019, just in time for Opening Day in April.
Note: The video in this article is from a previous story.