SPORTS

Fedora's farewell? UNC falls to NC State 34-28

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC falls to NC State 34-28

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
We may have just witnessed the final game of Larry Fedora's tenure in Chapel Hill. That decision will certainly come shortly now that the season is over.

What a precipitous fall from grace it would be after taking the Tar Heels to the ACC Championship just 3 short years ago.

There's no excusing a 2-9 season, especially hot on the heels of a 3-9 season, but to Fedora's credit there was never any quit in his club this year.

UNC players all spoke of the resolve they unfortunately needed so much of during this bumpy ride. Several were asked if they felt like they were playing for their coach today. Most said they were playing not just for Fedora but for everyone in the locker room, on the support staff, and in the stands.

It was the same losing recipe again today. An offensively fruitless first half when the defense was standing strong and then an inability to get stops in the second half once the offense kicked into gear.

A play here and a play there go the other way and we'd be talking about a momentous upset. For two straight years though, those plays have always broken the opposite way. The Heels have perfected losing and that, as Fedora will admit, falls on him.

When asked after the game if he felt like he was coaching for his job today, Larry said "I don't know, we'll find out."

The rumbles afterward were that he is likely out of a job. That would mean starting over again for Carolina, which seems to be the hamster wheel on which this program is doomed to forever run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncUNC Tar Heelsnc stateNC State WolfpackChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NC A&T player calls NC Central 'dirty' ahead of Saturday match up
ABC11 Game of the Week: Wake Forest breezes past Heritage 38-2
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Hope Mills Middle dedicates football field to mentor, coach 2 years after death
ACC trailblazer, NC State legend honored on campus
More sports
SPORTS
Postgame melee mars NC State's OT win over rival North Carolina
Wake Forest bowl eligible with 59-7 win over Duke
Hurricanes strong at home, next play Islanders on road
Martinook's hat trick leads Hurricanes past Panthers 4-1
More Sports
Top Stories
2 bodies, car pulled from Kerr Lake, Vance County officials report
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
Search for Hania Aguilar nears week 3
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
Terrified worker at Victoria's Secret hides from Black Friday shoppers
5,300 gallons of wastewater to flow into Durham creek
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials
Show More
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Where to shop in Raleigh on Small Business Saturday
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
GoFundMe set up to help NC students who lost instruments to Florence
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
More News