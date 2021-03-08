Why the field is far from level for women in sports decades after Title IX

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10388471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the powerful, emotional stories of women across America determined to build a better world. Challenging the status quo, shifting the balance of power, and using their ingenuity to help transform their communities.

In 1972, 37 words would forever change sports for American girls and women.Before Title IX became law, prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded schools, fewer than 300,000 girls played high school sports. That number is now over 3 million.While athletes in women's sports are standing up against abuse, fighting for social justice and demanding equal pay and prize money, the playing field is far from level. Professional male athletes in basketball, golf, soccer, baseball and tennis can make between 15 and 100 percent more than women.Women are also calling the shots in male-dominated sports, changing the game as coaches and inspiring girls both on and off the field.