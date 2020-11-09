Sports

Florida man is 1st person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

A Florida man became made history over the weekend as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, a physically grueling feat that has landed him in the Guinness World Records

After knocking out a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run in a single day, Chris Nikic crossed the finish line in just under 17 hours on Sunday.

Doctors told Nikic he wasn't capable of finishing the race, but he did with plenty of support, displaying something as inspiring as the power of the human spirit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridatriathlonhistoryironmandown syndrome
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
Butterball exec assures customers there's no sign of turkey shortage
How to plan a safe Thanksgiving during COVID-19
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
COVID-19 LATEST: New cases drop below 2,000
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Show More
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
California dad builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
Why your credit score could drop without you missing any payments
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News