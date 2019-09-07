Sports

Former Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dies of brain cancer at 38

ST. LOUIS -- Chris Duncan, the former outfielder who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2006 World Series, died Friday. He was 38.

Duncan, the son of former St. Louis pitching coach Dave Duncan and brother of former major leaguer Shelley Duncan, died of brain cancer in his hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

"The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends," Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. "Chris was an integral part of our 2006 championship team and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization."

Duncan hit .257 with 55 home runs and 175 RBIs in 381 games in five seasons with the Cardinals. After his playing career, he worked as a sports radio host at WXOS-FM in St. Louis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarizonamissouriaction news sportsu.s. & worldcancerfamous deathst. louis cardinals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian damage in OBX
2 charged in deadly Raleigh double shooting
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Durham Police search for bank robber who had change of heart
Help on way to hundreds trapped by flooding on Ocracoke Island
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul suicide car bombing
Dorian washes out Sampson County road, crippling community
Show More
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Fayetteville Police investigate after 4 stab, rob resident in set-up
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Raleigh family hosts lemonade stand for victims of Dorian
Volunteers still needed for 9/11 Day of Service in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News