Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Monday night Giants-Cowboys game

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a couple minutes Monday night.



The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game for a few minutes while workers at MetLife Stadium and a couple of New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.


The cat did not depart right away. There was a point where the animal was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.

For a second, the cat jumped on the platform in and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the big crowd.

