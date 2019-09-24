Sports

High school football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- A Florida high school football player is brain dead after collapsing during Friday night's game, according to the teen's mother.

After a group tackle, 17-year-old Jacquez Welch never stood back up. Paramedics rushed Welch to the hospital where doctors discovered a pre-existing brain condition that no one knew about.

They say Jacquez was born with arteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM. It's an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins in the brain.

Marcia Nelson, his mother, was in the stands when it happened. She said in a press conference Monday that her son is brain dead and his collapse had nothing to do with the sport.

"I don't want anybody to be scared of sports," Nelson said. "It just happened to him at an early age, doing what he loved to do."

Nelson said the family is working on making her son an organ donor to seven people. According to WFTS, the family plans to take Jacquez off life support Monday night after an honor walk.

"I am content. This is not anything I could control," Nelson said calmly.

Nelson said Jacquez was a giving person and he would be proud that his organs will be used to save other lives. Nelson says football was his passion. He was also an older brother who served as a role model for his siblings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridahealthorgan donationsu.s. & worldhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Blue Cross CEO took 30 days leave for substance abuse program
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Billy Joel to play concert at Carolina Panthers' stadium in 2020
Armed & dangerous 17-year-old at large after Benson shooting
Show More
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
Fayetteville 18-year-old dies training at Fort Jackson
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still loose
More TOP STORIES News