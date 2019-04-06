Sports

Football Takeaways: 2019 NC State Kay Yow Spring Game

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State hosted fans on Saturday for its public scrimmage against itself. The "Wolfpack" pulled out the win against "NC State" to close out spring camp.

The takeaway

There will be a lot of new faces on the NC State football field this fall, most notably at the quarterback position.

With Ryan Finley graduating, there's been a battle for quarterback. Coach Dave Doeren said after Saturday's spring game that Matthew McKay has shown he is the most comfortable in that position.



McKay, a sophomore, has experience on offense and is beginning to separate himself from the other quarterbacks.

Doeren said the team is very young--having only 10 seniors. He added the biggest thing the team will work on this summer is play repetitions and becoming more comfortable.

NC State opens the season on Aug. 31 against East Carolina.

