Former Hurricanes player, families score big with turkey delivery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --On Wednesday, former Carolina Hurricanes forward Erik Cole and the team's mascot, Stormy, stopped by the Raleigh Rescue Mission and the Helping Hand Mission to deliver turkeys.
A large Hurricanes semi-truck and the team's "Storm Chaser" accompanied Cole and family members of current players as they delivered boxes of turkeys just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Former @NHLCanes player Erik Cole and family members of current players dropped off a delivery of turkeys to the folks at Raleigh Rescue Mission. Just in time for Thanksgiving! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XGFHuvsjkn— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) November 21, 2018
"We love the Hurricanes and we love their commitment to the community," said Raleigh Rescue Mission CEO & President John Luckett. "So the turkeys are an extra boost! And certainly, between now and Christmas, we're going to have a lot more people giving things. So we're just excited!"
Cole and company stopped by the Raleigh Rescue Mission first and later followed with a visit to Helping Hand.
A representative for the team told ABC11 that active players on the roster were unable to participate due to a game this evening against the Toronto Maple Leafs.