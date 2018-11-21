Former Hurricanes player, families score big with turkey delivery

Former @NHLCanes player Erik Cole and family members of current players dropped off a delivery of turkeys to the folks at Raleigh Rescue Mission. Just in time for Thanksgiving! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XGFHuvsjkn — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) November 21, 2018

On Wednesday, former Carolina Hurricanes forward Erik Cole and the team's mascot, Stormy, stopped by the Raleigh Rescue Mission and the Helping Hand Mission to deliver turkeys.A large Hurricanes semi-truck and the team's "Storm Chaser" accompanied Cole and family members of current players as they delivered boxes of turkeys just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday."We love the Hurricanes and we love their commitment to the community," said Raleigh Rescue Mission CEO & President John Luckett. "So the turkeys are an extra boost! And certainly, between now and Christmas, we're going to have a lot more people giving things. So we're just excited!"Cole and company stopped by the Raleigh Rescue Mission first and later followed with a visit to Helping Hand.A representative for the team told ABC11 that active players on the roster were unable to participate due to a game this evening against the Toronto Maple Leafs.