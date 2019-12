Former N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried disputes NCAA allegations

Just like the school that once employed him , Mark Gottfried is going on the offensive against the NCAA as it relates to charges that Dennis Smith Jr. was paid $40,000 to attend N.C. State and play basketball.Gottfried and his attorneys, Scott Tompsett (a specialist in NCAA infractions cases) and Raleigh-based Elliott Abrams filed a 41-page response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations . In it, they detail four main arguments for Gottfried's innocence as it were.First, that the NCAA, in its filings and in public statements by officials, have "pre-judged" Gottfried, now the coach at Cal State Northridge, to be guilty and as such, he's been given no fair opportunity to rebut the charges.They also argue that this presumed guilt is based on information that their own rules prohibit them from considering. Since Adidas executive Jim Gatto is appealing his guilty verdict in the FBI's case against him, Gottfried's attorneys say that the testimony about Smith's recruitment and payments shouldn't be admissible in the NCAA's case against their client.Secondly, as in N.C. State's response, Gottfried's attorneys maintain that there is no hard evidence of the payments being made, only testimony hinting at such a plan. Absent that evidence, they argue, Gottfried shouldn't be held accountable.Third, Gottfried's attorneys argue that he did everything reasonably possible to promote and ensure compliance both in general and specifically during the recruitment of Smith. They say he checked in frequently and "monitored" assistant coach Early and the Smith family and determined that everything seemed on the up and up. Gottfried, they posit, couldn't have known that Adidas representatives were running a covert "black ops" recruiting scheme that paid players to attend Adidas schools such as N.C. State.Lastly, Gottfried's attorneys say that given the scope of the investigation, they haven't been provided enough time to build his defense. Their request for an extended deadline to respond was denied by the NCAA.One fun side note: In addition to the volume of documents involved and their case workload, the fact that one of the attorneys involved went on paternity leave was cited as a reason for an extension. Everyone loves a newborn.