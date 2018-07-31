Former NC State star apologizes for past Twitter language

Each of them had racist and/or homophobic posts from their social media past drug into the light.
Turner was the latest to apologize. He released a statement yesterday and then spoke to the cameras today in Washington.
Turner went on to talk about the enjoyment he got from recently participating in the Major League Baseball's anti-bullying initiatives and the lessons he's learned.
He shared his thoughts on the necessity to keep growing as a person, and not just a player.
Turner's Washington Nationals teammate went in depth on Twitter with his thoughts about the recent spate of social media ugliness that's come to light in his league.
It’s been a tough couple of weeks for baseball on twitter. It sucks to see racist and homophobic language coming from inside our league - a league I’m so proud to be a part of that I’ve worked really hard to make a more accepting and inclusive place for all our fans to enjoy.— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 30, 2018