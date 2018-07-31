Former NC State star apologizes for past Twitter language

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for baseball on twitter. It sucks to see racist and homophobic language coming from inside our league - a league I’m so proud to be a part of that I’ve worked really hard to make a more accepting and inclusive place for all our fans to enjoy. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 30, 2018

It began with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader, then Braves starter Sean Newcomb and next former N.C. State star and current Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.Each of them had racist and/or homophobic posts from their social media past drug into the light.Turner was the latest to apologize. He released a statement yesterday and then spoke to the cameras today in Washington.Turner went on to talk about the enjoyment he got from recently participating in the Major League Baseball's anti-bullying initiatives and the lessons he's learned.He shared his thoughts on the necessity to keep growing as a person, and not just a player.Turner's Washington Nationals teammate went in depth on Twitter with his thoughts about the recent spate of social media ugliness that's come to light in his league.