Sports

Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH -- An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver's family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfloakland raidersstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain Fort Bragg soldier holds vigil at site of Raleigh shooting
Naked man arrested in Kohl's parking lot on Black Friday
Woman says Airbnb renters stole her family's heirlooms
Study cures 12-year-old's food allergies, researchers say
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Fayetteville welcomes Christmas with A Dickens Holiday
Woman injured after crashing car into Fayetteville light pole
Show More
19,000 chickens die in Moore County farm fire
Raeford hospital on overnight lockdown after shooting victim arrives
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Raleigh retailers gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
More TOP STORIES News