Former Tar Heel star Danny Green donates $1 million to UNC for scholarships

76ers forward Danny Green donates $1 million to basketball program at UNC

PHILADELPHIA (WTVD) -- Tar Heel basketball star Danny Green is giving back to his alma mater.

He's donated $1 million to provide scholarships through the UNC basketball program.

"I never thought when I was younger I would have this amount of money to give away, and to help provide for younger youth to be able to go to school. It's a blessing," Green said.

Green has been passionate about giving back since he was a kid growing up in New York, a quality his father instilled in him at a young age.

"Even if you aren't poor or rich, you are still in the minority, not given the chances. You are still looked at as the African-American kid from these areas least likely to succeed," Green said.

Green has been helping others succeed since his days at North Carolina, and he has continued to give back throughout his NBA career from working with the Special Olympics to Christmas shopping drives to help those less fortunate.

"It could change their day, it could change their life. If I'm able to do this, why not do it? I enjoy helping," Green says.

Green is currently playing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last year he won his third NBA championship. He's one of only three Tar Heels to win an NCAA and NBA championship--Michael Jordan and James Worthy are the other two.
