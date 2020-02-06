Former Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones convicted of assault in New York punching death

Jamill Jones, 37, is accused of punching one-time Raleigh native Sandor Szabo and knocking him to the sidewalk in August 2018 in Queens, New York.
Szabo, who was visiting from Florida for a wedding, died later from his injuries. The 35-year old was a digital marking guru at What If Media.
The Queen's District Attorney's Office told ABC11 that Jones faces one year in prison for the misdemeanor conviction. Sentencing is set for March 18.
The incident happened early morning in August 2018 when Szabo was apparently knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber. Police said Jones got out of his vehicle and punched Szabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and died at a hospital two days later.
"The defendant, in this case, was in his car parking near his hotel when the victim appeared near the defendant's vehicle, banged on the back and the rear window may have shattered," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "The defendant could have driven away from the scene or call 911. Instead, he retaliated by getting out of his car and punching the victim. This was a death that could have been avoided, sparing the victim's family the loss of a loved one."
Donna Kent, Szabo's mother, told ABC11 in January that "It's just unbelievable that (New York) takes this offense so lightly. There has to be a stronger penalty."
Kent said she remains hopeful to change the inconsistencies in the law across the country.
Jones joined the Demon Deacons coaching staff in May 2017 after serving as an assistant coach at UCF under former Duke star Johnny Dawkins.
Wake Forest placed him on leave after the incident and Jones later resigned.
